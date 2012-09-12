Quick Take: Pats could build off dominating start

Why this game is intriguing: The Patriots return home to Foxboro after a dominating showing in Nashville. Suddenly, they boast a well-rounded offense that now features a run game that is physical and tough. And that youthful and active front seven on defense means this unit won't be like last year's, which scraped the bottom of the barrel. It's just tough to imagine the Cardinals have enough firepower.
What to watch: The starter-turned-backup-turned-starter Kevin Kolb is back in the spotlight after an injury to John Skelton. All he did was close out a dramatic win last week with the game-winning touchdown pass. Will he come back down to Earth? And how quickly will Bill Belichick's defense gently place him there?