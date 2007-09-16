Quick take: Patriots dominate Bolts 38-14

Game balls
Bill Belichick. Despite all the fines, the phone calls with the commissioner and press conferences, the Patriots coach prepared his team as well as he always does and executed an excellent game plan.
Key stat
Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers never looked very comfortable behind center, feeling pressure from all sides of the Patriots' defensive front. The third-year QB was sacked three times on his way to an 19-of-30, 179-yard, two-touchdown, two-interception performance.
Noteworthy
New England opened the game with 10 straight passes, including a 7-yard touchdown to Watson. ... With just 43 yards on the ground, the game marked the first time that Chargers RB LaDainian Tomlinson failed to rush for 50 yards in consecutive contests (he gained 25 yards on 17 carries in Week 1 against the Bears).