Quick Take: Patriots-Bucs

Josh Johnson brings an added dimension to the Bucs' offense.

Last meeting:
In Week 15 of the 2005 season, New England's defense was too much for Tampa Bay in a 28-0 shutout victory.

Streaks:
These teams have met only six times and the Patriots have won four of those matchups.

Last week:
Tom Brady threw for five touchdowns in the second quarter as the Patriots leveled the Titans, 59-0. ... The Buccaneers were unable to hold off the Panthersin a 28-21 loss.

Keep your eye on ...

Brady's encore performance: It would seem to be impossible for Brady to top his 380-yard, six-touchdown performance in slightly more than a half of action, but if there is a team that he would be able to surpass the feat against, it would be the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has given up the league's third-most passing touchdowns (13) and is allowing opposing quarterbacks a 101.0 passer rating this season.

The turf at Wembley Stadium: In each of the first two International Series games in London, it was rainy and the field was less than pristine. Should there be similar conditions this year, the Patriots would seem to be the benefactors as they play under such conditions often in New England, while the Buccaneers are used to playing in the Florida sunshine.

Josh Johnson's scrambling ability: New England has yet to face a quarterback this season with Johnson's speed and athleticism and Tampa Bay will likely need him to make some plays out of the pocket with his feet. He has 141 rushing yards already and his running ability may open things up in the passing game.

Did you know?

Brady has won his last 12 games against the NFC. ... New England has forced a turnover in 14 straight games. ... Derrick Ward has the second-highest yard per carry average since 2008 (5.4). ... Tampa Bay has 192 interceptions since 2000, the second-highest total in the NFL.

