Quick Take: Patriots-Bucs

Brady's encore performance: It would seem to be impossible for Brady to top his 380-yard, six-touchdown performance in slightly more than a half of action, but if there is a team that he would be able to surpass the feat against, it would be the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has given up the league's third-most passing touchdowns (13) and is allowing opposing quarterbacks a 101.0 passer rating this season.

The turf at Wembley Stadium: In each of the first two International Series games in London, it was rainy and the field was less than pristine. Should there be similar conditions this year, the Patriots would seem to be the benefactors as they play under such conditions often in New England, while the Buccaneers are used to playing in the Florida sunshine.