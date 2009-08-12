Quick Take: Patriots at Eagles

Published: Aug 12, 2009 at 04:17 PM

Keep your eye on ...

Brady's return to action:Tom Brady is itching to get back on the field after missing nearly all of last season with a knee injury, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has played coy about whether he will permit his star quarterback to start in the preseason opener. When Brady does play, all eyes will be on how he moves around in the pocket on his surgically repaired knee.

The Patriots' second-round draft picks: New England didn't have any first-round selections in April's draft but took four players in the second round (S Patrick Chung, DT Ron Brace, CB Darius Butler, OL Sebastian Vollmer). Those four rookies' progress will be closely monitored as they provide some youth to an otherwise veteran roster.

The Eagles' health: Philadelphia players have been dropping like flies throughout training camp. Any more injuries in the first preseason game could put a major damper on what was widely considered a great offseason for the Eagles.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Man charged in death of Joshua Emmanuel Owusu-Koramoah, older brother of Browns LB

A man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday night in the death of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's older brother. Police in Hampton, Virginia, said Donald Ivan Scott has been charged with one count of murder and one count of arson.

news

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown's name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn't having any of the latter.

news

Rayfield Wright, longtime Cowboys tackle and Hall of Famer, dies at 76

Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Rayfield Wright passed away Thursday, the Hall of Fame announced. He was 76 years old.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW