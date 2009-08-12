Quick Take: Patriots at Eagles

Keep your eye on ...
Brady's return to action:Tom Brady is itching to get back on the field after missing nearly all of last season with a knee injury, but Patriots coach Bill Belichick has played coy about whether he will permit his star quarterback to start in the preseason opener. When Brady does play, all eyes will be on how he moves around in the pocket on his surgically repaired knee.
The Patriots' second-round draft picks: New England didn't have any first-round selections in April's draft but took four players in the second round (S Patrick Chung, DT Ron Brace, CB Darius Butler, OL Sebastian Vollmer). Those four rookies' progress will be closely monitored as they provide some youth to an otherwise veteran roster.
The Eagles' health: Philadelphia players have been dropping like flies throughout training camp. Any more injuries in the first preseason game could put a major damper on what was widely considered a great offseason for the Eagles.