Quick Take: Patriots at Bengals

1. New England's defensive alignment: While Bill Belichick's defenses have been known for their versatility and ability to operate out of both the 3-4 and 4-3, the team has most commonly opened games in a 3-4 alignment. But with the current depth of talent on the defensive line (especially with the recent addition of Derrick Burgess), combined with the lack of depth at linebacker, the Patriots went to the 4-3 more often than usual against the Eagles. Watch to see if Belichick continues that trend against the Bengals in order to get more of his best players on the field at the same time.