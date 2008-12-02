Quick Take: Patriots (7-5) at Seahawks (2-10)

Last meeting
Running back Corey Dillon scored a touchdown on the Patriots' opening drive and added another on their final drive as New England held on to beat the visiting Seahawks, 30-20.

Streaks
The Seahawks have won five of the last six meetings to tie the overall series, 7-7.

Last week
Playing at home, the Patriots committed four second-half turnovers in a 33-10 loss to the Steelers. ... Seattle allowed seven sacks on QB Matt Hasselbeck, losing 34-9 on Thanksgiving.

Keep your eye on ...
Rookie TE John Carlson: With injuries to Hasselbeck and receivers Bobby Engram and Deion Branch, Seattle's passing game hasn't been the same this season. That has opened the door for Carlson, who leads the team in receptions (38) and receiving yards (456). Last week, Carlson recorded a season-high 105 yards on six receptions.

More Morris: Against Denver in Week 7, Morris rushed for 138 yards in the first half before leaving with a knee injury that sidelined him for the next three weeks. New England's leading rusher has been rusty since his return, but appeared more like his old self against a potent Pittsburgh run defense last week. Look for Morris to continue to improve against Seattle's 22nd-ranked run defense.

A coast-to-coast journey: New England's matchup with the Seahawks will mark their third of four games in the Western Time Zone. So far they have split thier first two games on the west coast, beating the 49ers in Week 5, then losing to San Diego the following week.

Did you know?
The Patriots aim for their 14th consecutive win against the NFC. ... Including the postseason, Bill Belichick is trying for his 150th win as a head coach. ... Seahawks WR Deion Branch spent four seasons with New England and will face his former team for the first time.

