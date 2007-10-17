Quick Take: Patriots (6-0) at Dolphins (0-6)

Published: Oct 17, 2007 at 06:02 PM

Last meeting
In Week 14 of last year, Miami's defense allowed New England only 189 total net yards of offense and sacked Tom Brady five times to collect its first shutout since 2000, 21-0.

Streaks
The Patriots have taken six of the past nine games to cut the Dolphins' series lead to 47-33.

Last week
New England made a statement with a convincing 48-27 road victory over previously undefeated Dallas. The win improved the Patriots' record to 6-0 and sent notice that they are playing at another level than most of the league. ... Miami continued to show signs that it will eventually get its first win of the season, playing tough at Cleveland in a 41-31 loss.

At stake
As strange as it sounds, the Patriots still have to keep winning in order to risk falling down the AFC ladder. With defending champion Indianapolis also undefeated, any slip-up could harm New England's place in the race for homefield advantage. With more modest goals at hand, the Dolphins are seeking a victory to avoid remaining the only winless team in the AFC.

Key matchup
Dolphins receiver Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Patriots secondary. This week's trade of Chris Chambers opens up an opportunity for the rookie Ginn. The ninth overall selection in the 2007 draft has only three receptions so far, but he did catch a 32-yard pass last Sunday against Cleveland. He will be going up against the Patriots' fourth-ranked passing defense. In order for the Dolphins to spring the upset, Ginn probably has to increase his production and give Miami's offense -- and return game -- a spark.

Did you know?
Brady is just 2-4 as a starter in Miami and the Patriots have never scored more than 23 points in any of those games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read, Week 6: Chiefs' troubles are real; Mike McCarthy has Cowboys rolling

Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in a serious hole after losing to the Bills? Jeffri Chadiha explores that and more in his First Read ahead of Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Jon Gruden resigns as Las Vegas Raiders head coach

Following recent articles in The Wall Street Journal and New York Times detailing the use of racist, homophobic and misogynistic terms by Jon Gruden in emails reportedly dating back to 2010, Gruden has resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith releases statement regarding Jon Gruden email

NFL Players Assn. executive director DeMaurice Smith on Monday released his first statement in regard to Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden's 2011 email in which Gruden used a racial trope to describe Smith. 
news

Week 5 Sunday was longest day of NFL football in last 50 years

Across two continents, four time zones and 14 games, the league's Week 5 Sunday was the longest day of NFL football in the last 50 years, per NFL Research. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW