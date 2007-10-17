Quick Take: Patriots (6-0) at Dolphins (0-6)

Key matchup

Dolphins receiver Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Patriots secondary. This week's trade of Chris Chambers opens up an opportunity for the rookie Ginn. The ninth overall selection in the 2007 draft has only three receptions so far, but he did catch a 32-yard pass last Sunday against Cleveland. He will be going up against the Patriots' fourth-ranked passing defense. In order for the Dolphins to spring the upset, Ginn probably has to increase his production and give Miami's offense -- and return game -- a spark.