Quick Take: Patriots (6-0) at Dolphins (0-6)

Last meeting
In Week 14 of last year, Miami's defense allowed New England only 189 total net yards of offense and sacked Tom Brady five times to collect its first shutout since 2000, 21-0.
Last week
New England made a statement with a convincing 48-27 road victory over previously undefeated Dallas. The win improved the Patriots' record to 6-0 and sent notice that they are playing at another level than most of the league. ... Miami continued to show signs that it will eventually get its first win of the season, playing tough at Cleveland in a 41-31 loss.
At stake
As strange as it sounds, the Patriots still have to keep winning in order to risk falling down the AFC ladder. With defending champion Indianapolis also undefeated, any slip-up could harm New England's place in the race for homefield advantage. With more modest goals at hand, the Dolphins are seeking a victory to avoid remaining the only winless team in the AFC.
Key matchup
Dolphins receiver Ted Ginn Jr. vs. Patriots secondary. This week's trade of Chris Chambers opens up an opportunity for the rookie Ginn. The ninth overall selection in the 2007 draft has only three receptions so far, but he did catch a 32-yard pass last Sunday against Cleveland. He will be going up against the Patriots' fourth-ranked passing defense. In order for the Dolphins to spring the upset, Ginn probably has to increase his production and give Miami's offense -- and return game -- a spark.
Did you know?
Brady is just 2-4 as a starter in Miami and the Patriots have never scored more than 23 points in any of those games.