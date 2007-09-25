Quick take: Patriots (3-0) at Bengals (1-2)

Last week
The Patriots dominated the Bills, scoring early and never letting the Bills get things going offensively en route to a 38-7 rout. The Bengals traded the lead with the Seahawks for nearly the entire game before Seattle took the lead 24-21 in the final minute. On the ensuing kickoff, the Seahawks recovered a Bengals fumble, denying Carson Palmer another late-game comeback attempt.
At stake
The Pariots aim for a 4-0 start and continued dominance on both sides of the ball, while the Bengals look to halt a two-game skid.
Key matchup:
Cincinnati secondary vs. New England quarterback Tom Brady. Derek Anderson and the Cleveland Browns threw for more than 300 yards on the Bengals. Patriots QB Tom Brady could do some damage as well in the Monday night spotlight, as he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in each of the first three games of the season. The Bengals seconday should be no match for WR Randy Moss, who Brady has found in the end zone five times.
Key injuries
BENGALS: LB Rashad Jeanty (shin), S Ethan Kilmer (knee), WR Tab Perry (hamstring), LB Ahmad Brooks (groin), C Eric Ghiaciuc (thumb), LB Lemar Marshall (groin), T Willie Anderson (foot), WR Antonio Chatman (hamstring), S Nedu Ndukwe (hamstring), WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh (knee), S Dexter Jackson (back), DE Frostee Rucker (hamstring), CB Deltha O'Neal (knee), DE Bryan Robinson (foot) PATRIOTS: G Steve Neal (shoulder), WR Donte' Stallworth (knee), WR Kelley Washington (hamstring), S Eugene Wilson (ankle), G Billy Yates (shoulder), QB Tom Brady (R Shoulder).
Did you know?
Bengals WR Chad Johnson has 90-plus receiving yards in two career home Monday Night Football games, while WR T.J. Houshmandzadeh averages 140 receiving yards in two career games vs. New Engalnd.