Quick Take: Passing game powers Cardinals

Published: Sep 14, 2008 at 01:30 PM

It was over when ...
Arizona rookie Tim Hightower ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 10:34 left in the third quarter to give the Cardinals a 24-0 lead. The TD put the game out of reach for a Miami offense that struggled to move the ball throughout the game.

Game ball
Kurt Warner had a field day against a porous Dolphins defense, playing catch with his two major weapons, Anquan Boldin and Larry Fitzgerald. The teammates combined to catch 12 passes for 293 yards and three touchdowns.

Key stat
Boldin (140 yards) and Fitzgerald (153) each had over 100 yards receiving in the same game for the first time since Nov. 26, 2006.

Noteworthy
Hightower became the first Cardinals rookie to rush for a touchdown in each of his first two NFL games. ... The Cardinals are 2-0 for the first time since 1991. ... Miami rookie QB Chad Henne saw his first NFL action, replacing Chad Pennington in the fourth quarter.

