Quick Take: Panthers roll through Falcons

Noteworthy

Ryan threw a career-high 41 passes. ... Falcons backup RB Jason Snelling had his first career catch in the fourth quarter. It went 11 yards. ... Panthers OT Jordan Gross left the game with an injury in the first half and did not return. ... Going into the game, the Panthers wanted to curb their tendency to commit penalties, but they failed to do so, ending the game with 11 for 90 yards.