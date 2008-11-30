Quick Take: Panthers rally to beat Packers

Published: Nov 30, 2008 at 09:12 AM

It was over when ...
Panthers linebacker Jon Beasonintercepted Aaron Rodgers with 1:09 left in the game, ending the Packers' chance to rally.

Game ball
It's hard to ignore running back DeAngelo Williams, who scored four touchdowns, including the winning score with 1:30 left in the game (highlights). But it was Steve Smith's 54-yard reception down to the Packers 1-yard line in the closing minutes that allowed Williams' final heroics. Smith was shut out in the first half but finished with four receptions for 105 yards.

Key stat
The Packers dominated in yards gained (438-300), but the Panthers were a perfect 5-for-5 in red-zone efficiency. Green Bay was 2-for-4 in the red zone.

Noteworthy
This was Green Bay's fourth loss decided by four points or less. ... Williams set a club record by scoring a touchdown in his fifth consecutive game. ... Brandon Jackson, subbing for an injured Ryan Grant (hand, second quarter), led the Packers with 80 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

