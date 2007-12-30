Quick Take: Panthers knock off Bucs

It was over when ...
Quarterback Vinny Testaverde ended a 21-year NFL career by kneeling down to cement the Panthers' 31-23 victory. The play was a fitting way for the notoriously immobile Testaverde to finish his accomplished career; he got minus-1 yard rushing on his final stat sheet.
Game ball
Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams finished with a season-high 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and repeatedly kept the chains moving with key first downs down the stretch.
Key stat
The Panthers were productive on third down, converting 7-of-14 opportunities to extend drives and keep the defense fresh.
Noteworthy
The Bucs rested many of their normal starters, including QB Jeff Garcia, RB Earnest Graham and WR Joey Galloway. ... Matt Moore was sharp in his third career start, throwing a career-high two touchdown passes.