Quick Take: Panthers knock off Bucs

Published: Dec 30, 2007 at 08:18 AM

It was over when ...
Quarterback Vinny Testaverde ended a 21-year NFL career by kneeling down to cement the Panthers' 31-23 victory. The play was a fitting way for the notoriously immobile Testaverde to finish his accomplished career; he got minus-1 yard rushing on his final stat sheet.

Game ball
Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams finished with a season-high 121 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and repeatedly kept the chains moving with key first downs down the stretch.

Key stat
The Panthers were productive on third down, converting 7-of-14 opportunities to extend drives and keep the defense fresh.

Noteworthy
The Bucs rested many of their normal starters, including QB Jeff Garcia, RB Earnest Graham and WR Joey Galloway. ... Matt Moore was sharp in his third career start, throwing a career-high two touchdown passes.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay joins his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
news

Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 15 of 2021 NFL season

Michael F. Florio breaks down which players you should target on the waiver wire ahead of Week 15 of the 2021 NFL Fantasy Football season.
news

NFL Week 14's biggest decisions: Bills right to kick for OT; 49ers, Bengals miss on fourth-down calls 

Why were the Bills right to kick for overtime? How did playing it safe cost the 49ers and Bengals? The NGS team evaluates several of the biggest decisions from Week 14.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW