Quick Take: Panthers defeat Seahawks

Published: Dec 16, 2007 at 07:11 AM

It was over when ...
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis sacked Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, forcing a fumble that Carolina's Richard Marshall recovered. Given the ball with under two minutes left, Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams scored the first touchdown of the game, and it proved the difference as Seattle tallied a last-second touchdown to make the final score 13-10.

Game balls
Making his first career start, Panthers quarterback Matt Moore was effective, if not spectacular. He took care of the ball and threw for 207 yards to help Carolina win its second straight home game after starting the season with five straight losses. In a losing effort, Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram still gets credit for his outstanding performance. He caught nine passes for 84 yards, and that was enough to give him his first 1,000-yard season.

Key stat
The Seahawks had just 44 yards rushing on 14 carries, and their feeble running attack caused them into difficult third-down situations. They finished with a 3-for-12 conversion rate on the key down.

Noteworthy
The game was scoreless at the half and both teams failed to hit the end zone until the final two minutes of the game. Williams' touchdown was his first since a Week 6 win over Arizona.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brandin Cooks, Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy among WRs generating trade interest

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that several big-name receivers have been the subject of trade calls.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 7 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) inactive vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) active vs. Browns

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE