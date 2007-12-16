Quick Take: Panthers defeat Seahawks

It was over when ...
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis sacked Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, forcing a fumble that Carolina's Richard Marshall recovered. Given the ball with under two minutes left, Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams scored the first touchdown of the game, and it proved the difference as Seattle tallied a last-second touchdown to make the final score 13-10.
Game balls
Making his first career start, Panthers quarterback Matt Moore was effective, if not spectacular. He took care of the ball and threw for 207 yards to help Carolina win its second straight home game after starting the season with five straight losses. In a losing effort, Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram still gets credit for his outstanding performance. He caught nine passes for 84 yards, and that was enough to give him his first 1,000-yard season.
Key stat
The Seahawks had just 44 yards rushing on 14 carries, and their feeble running attack caused them into difficult third-down situations. They finished with a 3-for-12 conversion rate on the key down.
Noteworthy
The game was scoreless at the half and both teams failed to hit the end zone until the final two minutes of the game. Williams' touchdown was his first since a Week 6 win over Arizona.