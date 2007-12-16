Quick Take: Panthers defeat Seahawks

Game balls

Making his first career start, Panthers quarterback Matt Moore was effective, if not spectacular. He took care of the ball and threw for 207 yards to help Carolina win its second straight home game after starting the season with five straight losses. In a losing effort, Seahawks wide receiver Bobby Engram still gets credit for his outstanding performance. He caught nine passes for 84 yards, and that was enough to give him his first 1,000-yard season.