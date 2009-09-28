Quick Take: Panthers-Cowboys

It was over when ...
Cowboys CB Terence Newman intercepted Jake Delhomme's pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys then made a two-point conversion to take a 21-7 lead with 5:07 left.

Game ball
Even without starter Marion Barber, who's nursing a thigh injury, the Cowboys remain the league's top rushing team. Felix Jones amassed 94 yards on just eight carries before leaving with a knee injury in the third quarter, while Tashard Choice rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Key stat
The Cowboys came into the game without a sack and the defense had not yet forced a turnover. Against the Panthers, the team took down Delhomme three times and forced three turnovers.

Noteworthy
The Cowboys have 42 victories on Monday Night Football, which is the most in the NFL (42-29). ... The Cowboys have won the last eight regular-season meetings vs. the Panthers. ... Delhomme has now thrown seven interceptions this season.

