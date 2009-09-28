Quick Take: Panthers-Cowboys

It was over when ...
Cowboys CB Terence Newman intercepted Jake Delhomme's pass and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown. The Cowboys then made a two-point conversion to take a 21-7 lead with 5:07 left.
Game ball
Even without starter Marion Barber, who's nursing a thigh injury, the Cowboys remain the league's top rushing team. Felix Jones amassed 94 yards on just eight carries before leaving with a knee injury in the third quarter, while Tashard Choice rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.