Quick Take: Panthers-Bucs

It was over when ...
With 110 rushing yards,
[Jonathan Stewart](/player/jonathanstewart/2541638/profile) was a big part of a
[Panthers](/teams/carolinapanthers/profile?team=CAR) rushing attack that totaled 267 rushing yards vs. Tampa Bay.
(Reinhold Matay / Associated Press)
Panthers RB DeAngelo Williams broke a tie with a 1-yard touchdown run with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Game ball
With 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries, Williams paced a Panthers rushing attack that totaled 267 yards on the ground. Williams added 20 yards on two receptions in his first 100-yard effort of 2009.
Key Stat
With Jake Delhomme struggling, the Panthers ran the ball on 15 of 16 plays in a game-deciding drive that took 8:04 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Williams carried the ball eight times for 33 yards, while Jonathan Stewart ran seven times for 43 yards on the drive.
Noteworthy
Panthers DB Dante Wesley was ejected in the second quarter after launching himself into Buccaneers punt returner Clifton Smith, who had called for a fair catch. Smith left the game with a concussion and did not return. ... The Buccaneers have started 0-6 for the first time since 1985 when they began 0-9. They have lost 10 straight dating back to last season, their longest streak since losing their first 26 games in franchise history from 1977-78. ... Panthers WR Steve Smith's only catch came with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. ... Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson combined for four sacks and three forced fumbles. Peppers now has 14.5 sacks in his last 14 games vs. Tampa Bay and 19.5 sacks in his last 19 games overall.