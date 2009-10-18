Quick Take: Panthers-Bucs

Panthers DB Dante Wesley was ejected in the second quarter after launching himself into Buccaneers punt returner Clifton Smith, who had called for a fair catch. Smith left the game with a concussion and did not return. ... The Buccaneers have started 0-6 for the first time since 1985 when they began 0-9. They have lost 10 straight dating back to last season, their longest streak since losing their first 26 games in franchise history from 1977-78. ... Panthers WR Steve Smith's only catch came with 6:52 remaining in the fourth quarter. ... Panthers defensive ends Julius Peppers and Charles Johnson combined for four sacks and three forced fumbles. Peppers now has 14.5 sacks in his last 14 games vs. Tampa Bay and 19.5 sacks in his last 19 games overall.