Quick Take: Panthers batter Rams line

It was over when ...
Rams tackle Orlando Pace left the game with an arm injury. That changed everything for St. Louis, as the Panthers defensive line had its way with QB Marc Bulger. Carolina's Drew Carter caught a 9-yard touchdown pass with 7:15 left in the fourth quarter, giving Carolina an 11-point lead, not insurmountable under normal circumstances but more than a besieged Bulger could overcome. The Panthers held on fourth-and-2 with just over five minutes remaining to secure the win, again applying pressure to Bulger and forcing an ill-advised pass.
Game ball
There was some concern in Carolina when Jake Delhomme struggled in the preseason, but he erased some of those doubts by completing 18-of-27 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns.
Key stat
St. Louis tight end Randy McMichael was expected to have a huge impact for the team, but he had only a pair of receptions, late in the game.
Noteworthy
Pace spent the second half on the sideline with his right arm in a sling. ... Injuuries on the offensive line are piling up for the Rams. In addition to Pace, guard Rich Icognito missed the game, and Todd Steussie was lost for the year with a preseason injury. ... Receiver Steve Smith had a 68-yard touchdown reception and has had a touchdown in his last three games against St. Louis. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson rushed for only 58 yards, had one reception for 3 yards and fumbled twice. Probably not the performance he was looking for if he wants to reach his goal of breaking the NFL single-season, all-purpose yards record.