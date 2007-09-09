Quick Take: Panthers batter Rams line

Noteworthy

Pace spent the second half on the sideline with his right arm in a sling. ... Injuuries on the offensive line are piling up for the Rams. In addition to Pace, guard Rich Icognito missed the game, and Todd Steussie was lost for the year with a preseason injury. ... Receiver Steve Smith had a 68-yard touchdown reception and has had a touchdown in his last three games against St. Louis. ... Rams RB Steven Jackson rushed for only 58 yards, had one reception for 3 yards and fumbled twice. Probably not the performance he was looking for if he wants to reach his goal of breaking the NFL single-season, all-purpose yards record.