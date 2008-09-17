Quick Take: Panthers (2-0) at Vikings (0-2)

Did you know?

The Panthers aim for their first 3-0 start since 2003, when the club won the division and advanced to Super Bowl XXXVIII. ... Vikings RB Adrian Peterson is averaging a league-best 100.3 rushing yards per game since entering the NFL in 2007. ... In his last start vs. Minnesota, Delhomme completed 21 of 30 passes for 341 yards with three TDs for a 141.1 rating, the second-highest mark in his career.