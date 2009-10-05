Quick Take: Packers-Vikings

It was over when ...
The Packers, trailing 30-23, failed to recover an onside kick with less than a minute remaining. The Vikings led 30-14 in the fourth quarter, but had to hold off a rally from Aaron Rodgers and Co.
Game ball
Just days before his 40th birthday, Vikings QB Brett Favre looked fresh and vivacious. Facing the team he led for 16 seasons for the first time, No. 4 disoriented the Packers' defense and racked up 271 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 31 passing. Favre is the only quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams in the league.
Key Stats
While Favre had seemingly all night to let each play develop and find receivers, Rodgers did not enjoy the same protection. The Vikings sacked Rodgers eight times, including once in the end zone for a safety, intercepted him once and also forced a fumble.
Noteworthy
Packers return man Will Blackmon injured his left leg after returning a punt in the second quarter. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room on a cart. ... Packers offensive lineman Daryn Colledge left with an injury in the second half and did not return. ... The Vikings have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 27 consecutive games. ... Favre's 135.3 passer rating is his highest in 19 games.