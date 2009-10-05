Quick Take: Packers-Vikings

Packers return man Will Blackmon injured his left leg after returning a punt in the second quarter. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room on a cart. ... Packers offensive lineman Daryn Colledge left with an injury in the second half and did not return. ... The Vikings have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 27 consecutive games. ... Favre's 135.3 passer rating is his highest in 19 games.