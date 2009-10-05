Quick Take: Packers-Vikings

Published: Oct 05, 2009 at 04:59 PM

It was over when ...

The Packers, trailing 30-23, failed to recover an onside kick with less than a minute remaining. The Vikings led 30-14 in the fourth quarter, but had to hold off a rally from Aaron Rodgers and Co.

Game ball

On NFL Replay
NFL Replay will re-air the Minnesota Vikings' 30-23 win over the Green Bay  Packers on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

Just days before his 40th birthday, Vikings QB Brett Favre looked fresh and vivacious. Facing the team he led for 16 seasons for the first time, No. 4 disoriented the Packers' defense and racked up 271 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 31 passing. Favre is the only quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams in the league.

Key Stats

While Favre had seemingly all night to let each play develop and find receivers, Rodgers did not enjoy the same protection. The Vikings sacked Rodgers eight times, including once in the end zone for a safety, intercepted him once and also forced a fumble.

Noteworthy

Packers return man Will Blackmon injured his left leg after returning a punt in the second quarter. He was helped off the field and taken to the locker room on a cart. ... Packers offensive lineman Daryn Colledge left with an injury in the second half and did not return. ... The Vikings have not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 27 consecutive games. ... Favre's 135.3 passer rating is his highest in 19 games.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (hamstring) sits out Wednesday practice

Bolts standout running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ did not practice Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, per the team's injury report. 
news

Jimmy Garoppolo confirms he's 49ers' starter, even if Kyle Shanahan won't say it

The answer, according to the 49ers' unofficial depth chart,  to who is the San Francisco starting quarterback is the one we expected all along: ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ remains QB1 in the Bay Area.
news

NFL's best fourth-down decision-makers: Kevin Stefanski, John Harbaugh among top coaches

Is there any better decision-maker on fourth down than the Browns' Kevin Stefanski? What about John Harbaugh's aggressive approach with the Ravens? The Next Gen Stats Analytics Team eyes the top fourth-down decision-makers in the NFL.
news

Nine last-minute predictions for the 2021 NFL season: Josh Allen and the Bills reign supreme

Are Josh Allen and the Bills about to run roughshod over the NFL? Can Derrick Henry log ANOTHER 2,000-yard season? Is Daniel Jones doomed? Just prior to kickoff, Adam Schein has nine juicy, last-minute predictions for the 2021 season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW