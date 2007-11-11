Quick Take: Packers rout Vikings

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 11:23 AM

It was over when ...
Brett Favre connected with Ruvell Martin on an 8-yard touchdown strike in the third quarter. The play capped a 10-play, 69-yard drive that chewed five minutes off the clock and put Green Bay up 27-0.

Game balls
No one thought NFL rushing leader Adrian Peterson would be the second-leading rusher in this game. Packers RB Ryan Grant picked up 119 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries, making him the first running back to pick up 100 yards against the Vikings' second-ranked rush defense all season.

Key stat
The Vikings couldn't get anything going offensively. Minnesota didn't convert a third- or fourth-down attempt the entire game, and it didn't complete a pass to a receiver until deep into the third quarter. QB Brooks Bollinger had only 7 passing yards at halftime and finished with 176 yards on 16-of-26 passing.

Noteworthy
Favre became the second player in NFL history to reach 60,000 passing yards, joining Dan Marino (61,361). In his career vs. Minnesota, including playoffs, Favre has thrown for 300 yards seven times. After throwing three TD passes and his team up by 34 points, backup Aaron Rogers took over. ... Vikings running back Adrian Peterson left the game in the third quarter with an apparent knee injury.

