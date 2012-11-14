Quick Take: Packers, Lions each hit critical juncture

Published: Nov 14, 2012 at 06:04 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 11 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Is it just me, or are the Lions the strangest team in football? They're talented, have plenty of big names, and can spark all sorts of fireworks in the fourth quarter with quarterback Matthew Stafford. And yet, they do things like lose to a vulnerable Minnesota Vikings team just when it seemed like they were perfectly set up to begin a late-season run. The Lions have another big-time chance Sunday against another rival from the NFC North, one of the NFL's most intriguing and surprising divisions. In come the Packers, bringing their precision-based offense to the loud environment in Detroit, ready to face a Lions defensive line that should be more disruptive than it is. Oh, and did we mention that the Packers are fresh off a bye, likely having cleared up many of those nagging injuries? If the Packers win, the Lions will have to bid good night to their hopes of pulling themselves out of a season-long malaise. There are a lot of Xs-and-Os reasons to like this game, like seeing how the Packers cover Calvin Johnson. But the real reason to watch is that the outcome of this one will have far-reaching consequences for both teams.

On Twitter:#GBvsDET

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says Justin Jefferson has 'good chance' to play vs. Bengals; no call on QB

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Monday that Justin Jefferson (chest) is considered day to day and has a "good chance" to play Saturday against the Bengals.
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down the big Week 14 games

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks breaking down the big Week 14 games.
news

Chiefs' Andy Reid says Kadarius Toney didn't check with ref before penalty: We need to line up right

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Monday told reporters that wide receiver Kadarius Toney did not check with officials prior to his crucial offsides penalty in Sunday's loss to the Bills.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 15: QB Matt Stafford, WR Odell Beckham among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including four interesting names at the quarterback position.