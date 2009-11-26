Quick Take: packers-lions

Published: Nov 26, 2009

It was over when ...

Packers TE Donald Lee recorded his first TD reception of the season against the Lions.

Lions QB Matthew Stafford threw his fourth interception of the game. Charles Woodson, who also had an interception earlier in the day, returned his second pick 38 yards for a touchdown that gave the Packers a 34-12 lead with 3:55 remaining.

Game ball

Packers WR Donald Driver had seven receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. In the first quarter, the 11th-year veteran's 68-yard catch over the middle on third down set up the Packers' first score one play later.

Key Stat

Besides their touchdown to open the game and a field goal in the fourth quarter, the rest of the Lions' drives ended with three punts, four interceptions, a missed field goal and a fumble.

Noteworthy

The Lions and the Packers are the only teams in the NFL to meet in every season since 1932. ... The Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day 70 times, and their most frequent opponent has been the Packers, whom they have faced 19 times. ... Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew went down with a left knee injury in the first quarter and was helped to the locker room; he did not return. ... The Packers defeated the Lions for the ninth straight time. ... Green Bay has won three straight games for the first time since 2007.

