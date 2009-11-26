Quick Take: packers-lions

The Lions and the Packers are the only teams in the NFL to meet in every season since 1932. ... The Lions have played on Thanksgiving Day 70 times, and their most frequent opponent has been the Packers, whom they have faced 19 times. ... Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew went down with a left knee injury in the first quarter and was helped to the locker room; he did not return. ... The Packers defeated the Lions for the ninth straight time. ... Green Bay has won three straight games for the first time since 2007.