Quick Take: Packers (9-1) at Lions (6-4)

Key matchup

Packers quarterback Brett Favre vs. Lions pass defense. The league's top-ranked passing offense will air it out against one of the league's worst-ranked pass defenses. The Lions, however, have been opportunistic on defense by leading the league in points off turnovers. Under coach Mike McCarthy and QB assistant Tom Clements, Favre has been more careful with the ball this season, throwing just eight interceptions (against 16 touchdowns), a pace that would give him a career-low pick total. Yet it hasn't come at the expense of the deep ball. Favre has thrown it with precision this season, and Greg Jennings has been his favorite target. The two have hooked up for four touchdowns of at least 41 yards (57, 41, 82, 60).