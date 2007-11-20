Quick Take: Packers (9-1) at Lions (6-4)

Last week
The Packers improved to 9-1 by dominating the Panthers, 31-17. Brett Favre completed 22 of 30 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. After being shut out in the first half, the Lions had a second-half rally come up short and fell to the Giants, 16-10. Quarterback Jon Kitna was picked off as Detroit attempted a game-winning drive with 1:25 remaining in the game.
Key matchup
Packers quarterback Brett Favre vs. Lions pass defense. The league's top-ranked passing offense will air it out against one of the league's worst-ranked pass defenses. The Lions, however, have been opportunistic on defense by leading the league in points off turnovers. Under coach Mike McCarthy and QB assistant Tom Clements, Favre has been more careful with the ball this season, throwing just eight interceptions (against 16 touchdowns), a pace that would give him a career-low pick total. Yet it hasn't come at the expense of the deep ball. Favre has thrown it with precision this season, and Greg Jennings has been his favorite target. The two have hooked up for four touchdowns of at least 41 yards (57, 41, 82, 60).
Did you know?
Detroit has lost its last three Turkey-Day games. The last time the Lions won was in 2003 when they beat the Packers. Check out all the Thanksgiving game results here.