Quick Take: Packers (9-1) at Lions (6-4)

Published: Nov 20, 2007 at 06:39 AM

Last meeting
Last year, the Packers defeated the Lions 17-9 in Week 15. Green Bay held the Lions to just 142 total net yards and running back Vernand Morency ran for 54 yards and two touchdowns on only seven carries.

Streaks
The Packers have won three in a row and lead the overall series, 82-64-7.

Last week
The Packers improved to 9-1 by dominating the Panthers, 31-17. Brett Favre completed 22 of 30 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns. After being shut out in the first half, the Lions had a second-half rally come up short and fell to the Giants, 16-10. Quarterback Jon Kitna was picked off as Detroit attempted a game-winning drive with 1:25 remaining in the game.

At stake
The Packers, off to their best start since 1962, sit comfortably on top of the NFC North heading into back-to-back Thursday night games. The Lions look to stop a two-game skid and keep any division title hopes alive.

Key matchup
Packers quarterback Brett Favre vs. Lions pass defense. The league's top-ranked passing offense will air it out against one of the league's worst-ranked pass defenses. The Lions, however, have been opportunistic on defense by leading the league in points off turnovers. Under coach Mike McCarthy and QB assistant Tom Clements, Favre has been more careful with the ball this season, throwing just eight interceptions (against 16 touchdowns), a pace that would give him a career-low pick total. Yet it hasn't come at the expense of the deep ball. Favre has thrown it with precision this season, and Greg Jennings has been his favorite target. The two have hooked up for four touchdowns of at least 41 yards (57, 41, 82, 60).

Did you know?
Detroit has lost its last three Turkey-Day games. The last time the Lions won was in 2003 when they beat the Packers. Check out all the Thanksgiving game results here.

