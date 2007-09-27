Quick take: Packers (3-0) at Vikings (1-2)

Key matchup

Favre vs. Vikings secondary. With Minnesota owning the league's third-ranked run defense (one that hasn't surrendered a TD), it might be wise for Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy to stick with what got him to 3-0, namely the passing of Favre. Minnesota's pass defense isn't as stout, ranking 20th overall. However, the Vikings have only surrendered three TDs through the air, with five interceptions. This could be Favre's biggest test of the young season.