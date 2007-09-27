Quick take: Packers (3-0) at Vikings (1-2)

Published: Sep 27, 2007 at 10:03 AM

Last meeting
Dave Rayner kicked three field goals, including a 44-yarder with 1:43 remaining, to give the Packers a 9-7 victory last December and a season series sweep.

Streaks
The Packers have won three of the last four games played in Minnesota, a venue that had normally been a house of horrors for Green Bay.

Last week
Green Bay came from behind to beat visiting San Diego in thrilling fashion, 31-24. Brett Favre threw his 420th career touchdown pass to tie Dan Marino for most in league history and lead the Packers to a comeback victory. The Vikings' offense was shut out after leading 10-0 at halftime against the Chiefs. Kansas City went to the air in the second half and hung on for a 13-10 victory.

At stake
Green Bay looks to start the season 4-0 for the first time since 1998 when the club finished 11-5. The Vikings aim to stop a two-game skid and notch their first NFC North win of the season.

Key matchup
Favre vs. Vikings secondary. With Minnesota owning the league's third-ranked run defense (one that hasn't surrendered a TD), it might be wise for Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy to stick with what got him to 3-0, namely the passing of Favre. Minnesota's pass defense isn't as stout, ranking 20th overall. However, the Vikings have only surrendered three TDs through the air, with five interceptions. This could be Favre's biggest test of the young season.

Key injuries
GREEN BAY: DE Mike Montgomery (knee), RB Vernand Morency (knee), LB Desmond Bishop (shoulder), T Chad Clifton (ankle), TE Bubba Franks (knee), DE Cullen Jenkins (wrist), T Tony Moll (neck), S Aaron Rouse (hamstring), DT Corey Williams (ankle), CB Al Harris(back), WR Greg Jennings (hamstring), DT Johnny Jolly (heel), WR James Jones (hamstring), DE Aaron Kampman (rib), G Jason Spitz (calf), CB Charles Woodson (hip). MINNESOTA: QB Tarvaris Jackson (groin), RB Tony Richardson (forearm), S Darren Sharper (hip), S Dwight Smith (hamstring), RB Chester Taylor (hip), WR Troy Williamson (hamstring), S Mike Doss (calf).

Did you know?
The Vikings have scored three defensive touchdowns this season, most in the NFL.

