Quick Take: Orton, O'Sullivan solid as starters

Published: Aug 22, 2008 at 06:29 AM

What we learned ...

Orton shines in starting role:Kyle Orton made the Bears look very smart by selecting him as the starting quarterback for the season opener. Orton, who was tabbed over Rex Grossman, was stellar against the 49ers, going 10-of-17 for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. Orton looked comfortable and poised in the pocket, and made a number of very nice, deep throws, including his 21-yard, first-quarter touchdown to tight end Rashied Davis.

Bears find a running game: After struggling on the ground last season, the Bears spent a second-round pick on running back Matt Forte. He had 11 carries for 44 yards, a 7-yard reception, and showed good power with patience running between the tackles.

O'Sullivan takes lead for starting QB job: The 49ers have yet to select a starting quarterback for their season opener, but J.T. O'Sullivan looked good, going 7-of-8 for 126 yards and a touchdown. O'Sullivan made a great play on his touchdown pass, rolling out to avoid the pass rush and throwing a 37-yard strike to reciever Jason Hill. Former No. 1 overall pick Alex Smith didn't show much, going 6-of-17 for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Gore shows versatility:49ers RB Frank Gore looked like the perfect fit in Mike Martz' offense, showing a great burst while running the ball, and the ability to catch it. In his limited action, Gore rushed for 51 yards and added 2 catches for 19 yards.

