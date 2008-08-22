Quick Take: Orton, O'Sullivan solid as starters

Orton shines in starting role:Kyle Orton made the Bears look very smart by selecting him as the starting quarterback for the season opener. Orton, who was tabbed over Rex Grossman, was stellar against the 49ers, going 10-of-17 for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns. Orton looked comfortable and poised in the pocket, and made a number of very nice, deep throws, including his 21-yard, first-quarter touchdown to tight end Rashied Davis.