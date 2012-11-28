Quick Take: One struggling team will get to win

Why this game is intriguing: The good news here is that one of these teams will win. Though with the way things have gone for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, maybe we should expect a tie. Outlooks are grim for both sides, with the Cards having lost seven in a row and the Jets falling victim to an amazing creation called "the Butt Fumble" -- or "Rear Ended" as one creative fan called it. The questions about Tim Tebow have quieted down in New York, replaced mostly by questions about the future of the team's brass and coaching staff. If the losing continues for Gang Green, it seems everything is on the table.
Published: Nov 28, 2012 at 11:37 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett set for second-year leap with more aggressive downfield approach
Kenny Pickett didn't exactly light the NFL on fire as a rookie, but the Steelers quarterback showed promise down the stretch. After talking to Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin, Judy Battista explains why Ben Roethlisberger's successor appears poised for a second-year breakout.
NFL+ has you covered!
With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!