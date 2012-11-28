Quick Take: One struggling team will get to win

Why this game is intriguing: The good news here is that one of these teams will win. Though with the way things have gone for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals, maybe we should expect a tie. Outlooks are grim for both sides, with the Cards having lost seven in a row and the Jets falling victim to an amazing creation called "the Butt Fumble" -- or "Rear Ended" as one creative fan called it. The questions about Tim Tebow have quieted down in New York, replaced mostly by questions about the future of the team's brass and coaching staff. If the losing continues for Gang Green, it seems everything is on the table.