Quick Take: Ochocinco shows off versatility

Published: Aug 20, 2009 at 04:02 PM

What we learned ...

Chad Ochocinco can kick: The Bengals' outspoken wide receiver showed Thursday night that he can do more than catch passes and perform elaborate touchdown celebrations. With Shayne Graham nursing a groin injury, Ochocinco took over Cincinnati's kicking duties and split the uprights on an extra-point attempt that proved to be the game-winner. He also booted a kickoff to the Patriots' 9-yard line to open the second half.

Re-air on NFL Network:
Cincinnati Bengals at

New England Patriots,

Friday, 4 p.m. ET

» NFL Network preseason schedule

Cedric Benson has a significant role: Entering his second season with the Bengals, the running back appears to be a focal point of the offense. He had 13 touches (10 rushes, three receptions) for 53 total yards.

Fred Taylor is motivated: After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Jaguars, Fred Taylor signed with the Patriots as a free agent during the offseason. His goal is to win that elusive Super Bowl ring, and he ran with desire and passion against the Bengals.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Bears HC Matt Eberflus: QB Justin Fields in 'great spot' learning offense

With voluntary workouts underway for the Bears since April 4, quarterback Justin Fields is fast at work learning his second offense in as many seasons with rookie head coach Matt Eberflus now running the show. So far so great where Fields is concerned, according to the former Colts defensive coordinator.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Pro comparisons and analytical team fits for top quarterback prospects

Which current AFC quarterback does Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett most resemble? Cynthia Frelund provides pro comparisons and analytical team fits for the top five quarterback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Malik Willis, Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux among 21 prospects who'll attend 2022 NFL Draft

On Thursday, the NFL released a list of 21 prospects who will attend the 2022 NFL Draft. Among those making the trip to Las Vegas: Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Sauce Gardner and Malik Willis.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW