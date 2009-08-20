Quick Take: Ochocinco shows off versatility

What we learned ...
Chad Ochocinco can kick: The Bengals' outspoken wide receiver showed Thursday night that he can do more than catch passes and perform elaborate touchdown celebrations. With Shayne Graham nursing a groin injury, Ochocinco took over Cincinnati's kicking duties and split the uprights on an extra-point attempt that proved to be the game-winner. He also booted a kickoff to the Patriots' 9-yard line to open the second half.
Cedric Benson has a significant role: Entering his second season with the Bengals, the running back appears to be a focal point of the offense. He had 13 touches (10 rushes, three receptions) for 53 total yards.
Fred Taylor is motivated: After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Jaguars, Fred Taylor signed with the Patriots as a free agent during the offseason. His goal is to win that elusive Super Bowl ring, and he ran with desire and passion against the Bengals.