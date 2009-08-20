Quick Take: Ochocinco shows off versatility

Chad Ochocinco can kick: The Bengals' outspoken wide receiver showed Thursday night that he can do more than catch passes and perform elaborate touchdown celebrations. With Shayne Graham nursing a groin injury, Ochocinco took over Cincinnati's kicking duties and split the uprights on an extra-point attempt that proved to be the game-winner. He also booted a kickoff to the Patriots' 9-yard line to open the second half.