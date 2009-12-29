Quick Take: Niners/Rams

Keep your eye on ... Michael Crabtree's development: San Francisco's first-round pick missed all of training camp and the first five games of his rookie season due to a holdout, but he has played well since joining the team. Given all the time he sat out, Crabtree needs as much game action as he can get, and this is his last chance to play this season.

Vernon Davis' scoring touch: The 49ers' tight end is one touchdown reception behind Randy Moss for the league lead. If he does overtake Moss and finish with the NFL's most touchdown catches this season, he will become the first tight end in league history to accomplish that feat.