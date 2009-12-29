Quick Take: Niners/Rams

Published: Dec 29, 2009 at 08:46 AM

In Brief

» Last meeting: The Niners scored three defensive touchdowns and held the Rams scoreless in a 35-0 Week 4 victory.
» Streaks: San Francisco has won four of the last five meetings, but St. Louis has a 60-58-2 overall edge, including the playoffs.
» Last week:Frank Gore paced the 49ers with 152 yards from scrimmage in a 20-6 win over the Lions. ... The Rams were blown out by the Cardinals, 31-10.

Keep your eye on ...Michael Crabtree's development: San Francisco's first-round pick missed all of training camp and the first five games of his rookie season due to a holdout, but he has played well since joining the team. Given all the time he sat out, Crabtree needs as much game action as he can get, and this is his last chance to play this season.

Vernon Davis' scoring touch: The 49ers' tight end is one touchdown reception behind Randy Moss for the league lead. If he does overtake Moss and finish with the NFL's most touchdown catches this season, he will become the first tight end in league history to accomplish that feat.

Danny Amendola's workload: St. Louis' first-year player not only plays slot receiver, but he also returns punts and kicks. He is becoming a versatile weapon for the Rams, and his chances of returning next season will be enhanced by a strong outing.

Did you know?

Gore is the first player in 49ers franchise history with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. ... San Francisco has a chance to finish 8-8 and record its first non-losing season since 2002. ... The Rams can wrap up the No. 1 pick in the draft with a loss or a Lions win. ... St. Louis' James Laurinaitis leads all rookies with 102 solo tackles.

