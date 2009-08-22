Quick Take: Niners QBs Smith, Hill struggle

Published: Aug 22, 2009 at 04:16 PM

What we learned ...

The 49ers' QB competition still isn't decided: Both of San Francisco's quarterbacks struggled. Alex Smith started the game and completed just 3 of 9 passes for 30 yards with an interception. Shaun Hill didn't light up the scoreboard either, completing 3 of 7 passes for 20 yards.

Re-air on NFL Network:
Oakland Raiders at

San Francisco 49ers,

Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET

NFL Network preseason schedule

There could be Coffee talk in
San Francisco: Could the 49ers be moving toward a running back-by-committee approach? Coach Mike Singletary wants to run the ball, and rookie Glenn Coffee certainly was impressive, gaining 129 yards on 16 carries. With more efforts like that, Coffee could take carries and give Frank Gore some rest.

The Raiders' first-round draft pick was on the field: Oakland was maligned for drafting Darrius Heyward-Bey over fellow WR Michael Crabtree, who eventually was picked by San Francisco. Heyward-Bey didn't have a catch, but he was on the field, unlike Crabtree, who remains unsigned.

