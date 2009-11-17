Quick Take: Niners-Packers

Keep your eye on ... Alex Smith's decision-making: Led by veteran cornerbacks Charles Woodson and Al Harris, the Packers have one of the league's best pass defenses. They are fourth in the NFL with 13 interceptions and eighth overall in pass defense. Smith is known for his carelessness with the ball, but he can't force the ball against Green Bay's savvy secondary.

Patrick Willis' energy: San Francisco's defense feeds off Willis' inspired play at the middle linebacker spot. He figures to have an even bigger impact this week, given how often the Packers work the middle of the field in the passing game. His ability to make a momentum-changing play or two could give the Niners the boost they need to win on the road.