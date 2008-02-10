Quick Take: NFC rallies to defeat AFC

Noteworthy

The AFC and NFC have alternated wins in each of the last six seasons. ... The teams combined for 48 points in the first half, tying a Pro Bowl record. ... Peterson (129 yards) had the first 100-yard rushing effort since Marshall Faulk (180 yards) and Chris Warren (127) reached the mark in 1995. Faulk earned Player of the Game honors for his performance, which set a Pro Bowl record. Faulk, like Peterson, earned the honor as a rookie. ... Jeff Garcia and Terrell Owens, former teammates with the 49ers, connected for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh had two touchdown receptions in the first half. ... San Francisco punter Andy Lee completed the first pass of his NFL career on a successful first-quarter fake punt.