Quick Take: NFC rallies to defeat AFC

It was over when ...
Adrian Peterson scampered into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown run to put the NFC up 42-30 with less than three minutes remaining. It was the second touchdown of the game for the Vikings running back, who finished with 129 rushing yards on the day.
Game balls
The rookie Peterson gets the nod for the NFC in his first Pro Bowl appearance. Peterson had a long run for 39 yards and did much of his damage with the game on the line in the second half. ... For the AFC, cornerback Antonio Cromartie gets the honor. It is rare that a defensive player makes an impact in the Pro Bowl, but Cromartie was outstanding, picking off two passes to go along with his two tackles.
Key stat
Offensive opportunities are typically frequent in the Pro Bowl, so capitalizing on them is crucial. The NFC did a far better job with that than the AFC, converting all six of its red zone posesssions into touchdowns. The AFC scored touchdowns on only three of its five trips into the red zone.
Noteworthy
The AFC and NFC have alternated wins in each of the last six seasons. ... The teams combined for 48 points in the first half, tying a Pro Bowl record. ... Peterson (129 yards) had the first 100-yard rushing effort since Marshall Faulk (180 yards) and Chris Warren (127) reached the mark in 1995. Faulk earned Player of the Game honors for his performance, which set a Pro Bowl record. Faulk, like Peterson, earned the honor as a rookie. ... Jeff Garcia and Terrell Owens, former teammates with the 49ers, connected for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh had two touchdown receptions in the first half. ... San Francisco punter Andy Lee completed the first pass of his NFL career on a successful first-quarter fake punt.