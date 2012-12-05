Quick Take: Much has changed since first meeting

Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:34 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 14 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: When we last saw these two face off in Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals were beginning a one-month existence as an NFL darling, while questions abounded about the Seattle Seahawks' decision to start a third-round rookie named Russell Wilson at quarterback. Yeah, things have changed a bit over the last three months. It's possible this still could be a decently watchable game, but all that hinges on one factor: Will Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley play better than he did last week? In the unfriendly confines of CenturyLink Field, don't count on it.

On Twitter:#AZvsSEA

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Patriots CB Isaiah Bolden released from hospital, will travel with team back to Foxborough

New England cornerback Isaiah Bolden has been released from the hospital following an overnight stay after being immobilized and carted off the field due to an injury against the Packers. He will travel back to Foxborough today with the Patriots.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa felt 'really good' getting back on field despite early interception

Tua Tagovailoa saw his first preseason action on Saturday in the Dolphins' 28-3 win over the Texans, and though he got off to a shaky start the quarterback was able to bounce back for what eventually amounted to be a strong first showing.
news

Patriots-Packers game suspended after New England CB Isaiah Bolden carted off with injury

The Patriots-Packers preseason game was suspended midway through the fourth quarter on Saturday night after New England cornerback ﻿Isaiah Bolden﻿ was carted off with an injury.