Quick Take: Much has changed since first meeting

Why this game is intriguing: When we last saw these two face off in Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals were beginning a one-month existence as an NFL darling, while questions abounded about the Seattle Seahawks' decision to start a third-round rookie named Russell Wilson at quarterback. Yeah, things have changed a bit over the last three months. It's possible this still could be a decently watchable game, but all that hinges on one factor: Will Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley play better than he did last week? In the unfriendly confines of CenturyLink Field, don't count on it.
Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:34 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
