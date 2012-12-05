Quick Take: Much has changed since first meeting

Why this game is intriguing: When we last saw these two face off in Week 1, the Arizona Cardinals were beginning a one-month existence as an NFL darling, while questions abounded about the Seattle Seahawks' decision to start a third-round rookie named Russell Wilson at quarterback. Yeah, things have changed a bit over the last three months. It's possible this still could be a decently watchable game, but all that hinges on one factor: Will Cardinals QB Ryan Lindley play better than he did last week? In the unfriendly confines of CenturyLink Field, don't count on it.