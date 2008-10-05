Quick Take: Moss sparks Pats past 49ers

Published: Oct 05, 2008 at 02:35 PM

It was over when ...
J.T. O'Sullivan's fourth-down pass fell incomplete, quelling the 49ers' comeback hopes in the final minutes. The Patriots had taken a 30-21 lead on Stephen Gostkowski's 49-yard field goal with 4:42 left.

Game ball
Randy Moss' 66-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter lit a spark for the Patriots. The 49ers had controlled the game early, but that play gave New England the momentum it needed. Moss finished with five receptions for 111 yards.

Key stat
The 49ers were only 1-of-9 on third-down conversions, which allowed the Patriots to run 80 plays compared to 48 for the 49ers. The Patriots held the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

Noteworthy
Isaac Bruce had two touchdown receptions and has four on the season. ... The Patriots have now won in every NFL city except Washington. ... The Patriots will stay in California and practice at San Jose State as they prepare to play the Chargers next week. ... The Patriots start the season 3-1, marking the third straight year in which they have won at least three of their first four games.

