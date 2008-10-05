Quick Take: Moss sparks Pats past 49ers

It was over when ...
J.T. O'Sullivan's fourth-down pass fell incomplete, quelling the 49ers' comeback hopes in the final minutes. The Patriots had taken a 30-21 lead on Stephen Gostkowski's 49-yard field goal with 4:42 left.
Noteworthy
Isaac Bruce had two touchdown receptions and has four on the season. ... The Patriots have now won in every NFL city except Washington. ... The Patriots will stay in California and practice at San Jose State as they prepare to play the Chargers next week. ... The Patriots start the season 3-1, marking the third straight year in which they have won at least three of their first four games.