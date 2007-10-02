Quick take: Morris leads Pats' attack

Noteworthy

The Bengals are 6-11 in their last 17 games dating to last season. ... Cincinnati has given up 109 total points in getting off to a 1-3 start this season. ... The Patriots became the first team since the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans to win their first four games by more than 20 points. ... Running back Kyle Eckel rushed three times for 11 yards. Eckel went to the Naval Academy and served a two-year military commitment. He was cut by the Dolphins and signed by the Patriots in the wake of all of the injuries at running back. Bill Belichick's father, Steve, is a legendary figure around the Naval Academy for 50 years, including 33 years (1956-1989) he served as an assistant football coach and an Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Education.