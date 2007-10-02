Quick take: Morris leads Pats' attack

It was over when ...
Stephen Gostkowski booted a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, making it a three-score game and ending the Bengals' already dim hopes of a comeback.

Game balls
Patriots running back Sammy Morris had a monster night filling in for injured starter Laurence Maroney. Morris rushed for 117 yards (only the second 100-yard game of his career) and a touchdown to lead the Patriots. New England's secondary also deserves a game ball for keeping the Bengals' dangerous receivers in check. The defensive backs recorded a pair of interceptions and held Chad Johnson to three catches for 53 yards.

Key stat
Quarterback Tom Brady completed at least 75 percent of his passes for the fourth straight game, tying an NFL record (with Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer) for most consecutive games above the three-quarter percent mark. Brady finished 25-of-32 (78 percent) and is now an incredible 95-of-120 (79 percent) on the season.

Noteworthy
The Bengals are 6-11 in their last 17 games dating to last season. ... Cincinnati has given up 109 total points in getting off to a 1-3 start this season. ... The Patriots became the first team since the 1920 Buffalo All-Americans to win their first four games by more than 20 points. ... Running back Kyle Eckel rushed three times for 11 yards. Eckel went to the Naval Academy and served a two-year military commitment. He was cut by the Dolphins and signed by the Patriots in the wake of all of the injuries at running back. Bill Belichick's father, Steve, is a legendary figure around the Naval Academy for 50 years, including 33 years (1956-1989) he served as an assistant football coach and an Associate Professor in the Department of Physical Education.

