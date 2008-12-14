Quick Take: Mare's kick lifts Seahawks

Published: Dec 14, 2008 at 08:32 AM

It was over when ...
Seahawks kicker Olindo Mare kicked a 27-yd field goal as time expired. Seattle tied the game on T.J. Duckett's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 2:47 left.

Game ball
Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace directed Seattle on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to win the game. Wallace led a 10-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game. His 45-yard pass to Deion Branch in the final minute set up the winning field goal. (Highlights)

Key stat
The Seahawks trailed 17-7 at halftime, but held the Rams to only a field goal in the second half. Seattle had only 76 yards in the first half, but finished with 333 total yards.

Noteworthy
Rams defensive back Jason Craft had a sack, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. ... Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren earned his 160th career victory, most among active coaches. ... Two of the Seahawks three wins this season have come against the Rams.

