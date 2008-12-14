Quick Take: Mare's kick lifts Seahawks

It was over when ...
Seahawks kicker Olindo Mare kicked a 27-yd field goal as time expired. Seattle tied the game on T.J. Duckett's 1-yard touchdown plunge with 2:47 left.
Seahawks quarterback Seneca Wallace directed Seattle on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to win the game. Wallace led a 10-play, 80-yard drive to tie the game. His 45-yard pass to Deion Branch in the final minute set up the winning field goal. (Highlights)