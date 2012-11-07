Quick Take: Manning vs. Newton adds appeal

Published: Nov 07, 2012 at 08:04 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 10 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Finally last week -- for the first time since mid-September -- the Panthers won. Finally, we saw a smiling, non-slumping Cam Newton and a coach in Ron Rivera who believed he'd found a way. But for how long? In come the surging Broncos and Peyton Manning, who might offer a lesson or two in how to be professional winners. This balanced Broncos attack should have no problem getting after the injury-plagued Panthers defense.

