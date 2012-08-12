Quick Take: Luck impresses as Colts rout Rams

» Sam Bradford's debut appearance in his third offense in as many NFL seasons was brief. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft played two series (19 plays) and completed seven of nine pass attempts for 57 yards. Most of Bradford's attempts were short, high-percentage passes, which explains his high completion percentage and low yards per attempt. Improved play from the line and getting second-rounder Brian Quick, who has the speed to take the top off opposing defenses, involved with the first-team offense should result in more downfield throws from Bradford.