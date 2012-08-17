Quick Take: Locker does little to earn QB job

Published: Aug 17, 2012 at 03:54 PM

Around the League editor Gregg Rosenthal has his takeaways from the game:

From Around the League:
» Lessons from Friday's preseason games

» On a night in which Titans coach Mike Munchak was looking for clarity, there was confusion. Jake Locker played like a young quarterback. It happens. He was inaccurate and made poor decisions. His final box score was about as ugly as it gets.

» Chris Johnsonquieted his critics with a few vintage runs. His old burst was back. We're looking forward to seeing him in the regular season now.

» Early signs indicate Buccaneers running back LeGarrette Blount's groin injury is not too serious. But we won't really know anything until further tests are done. Rookie Doug Martin looked like he could handle things as the lead back if necessary. We love his vision and change of direction.

» Matt Hasselbeck enjoyed a workmanlike performance after Locker left. Hasselbeck held serve. The Titans know what they have with him.

» Bucs coach Greg Schiano did not seem amused with his team's effort. Josh Freeman threw for only 21 yards on 10 attempts.

