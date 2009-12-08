Quick Take: Lions/Ravens

Keep your eye on ... Joe Flacco's confidence: After starting the season like gangbusters, Flacco's play has really tailed off over the past few weeks. Since the Ravens' Week 8 bye, he has three touchdown passes with six interceptions and is averaging just 201 yards passing per game. Should he continue struggling against the Lions' league-worst pass defense, there would be serious cause for concern.

Ray Lewis' leadership: Ever since Lewis was drafted by the Ravens in 1996, they have had one of the league's most formidable defenses. The unit has not played up to its lofty standards this year, however. Though Baltimore ranks 10th in total defense, it is just 26th in sacks with 22, and 25th in fumble recoveries with six. The mistake-prone Lions present a golden opportunity for the Ravens to improve on those numbers.