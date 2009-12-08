Quick Take: Lions/Ravens

» Last meeting: The Lions rushed for four touchdowns in a 35-17 victory during Week 5 of the 2005 season.
» Streaks: The series is tied at one.
» Last week: Baltimore was undone by a slew of penalties and turnovers in a 27-14 loss at Green Bay. ... Detroit could not keep pace in Cincinnati, losing, 23-13.

Keep your eye on ...Joe Flacco's confidence: After starting the season like gangbusters, Flacco's play has really tailed off over the past few weeks. Since the Ravens' Week 8 bye, he has three touchdown passes with six interceptions and is averaging just 201 yards passing per game. Should he continue struggling against the Lions' league-worst pass defense, there would be serious cause for concern.

Ray Lewis' leadership: Ever since Lewis was drafted by the Ravens in 1996, they have had one of the league's most formidable defenses. The unit has not played up to its lofty standards this year, however. Though Baltimore ranks 10th in total defense, it is just 26th in sacks with 22, and 25th in fumble recoveries with six. The mistake-prone Lions present a golden opportunity for the Ravens to improve on those numbers.

Calvin Johnson's big-play ability: Detroit's best chance to win may lie with Johnson making multiple plays down the field. He is their most dynamic threat, and possesses the skills to come down with long receptions, even if he is covered. The Lions will likely need such plays in order to upset the Ravens.

Baltimore's Ray Rice leads all NFL running backs with 599 yards receiving. ... Detroit has lost 18 consecutive road games. ... Lions QB Matthew Stafford leads all rookies with 13 TD passes. ... If the playoffs started today, the Ravens would be on the outside looking in. Get an updated look at the postseason picture.

