Quick take: Lions rally past struggling Bears

Published: Sep 30, 2007 at 02:35 PM

It was over when...
Casey Fitzsimmons took an onside kick down the sideline and into the end zone, sealing the win for the Lions with 45 seconds to play.

Game balls
Jon Kitna finally took advantage of Chicago's depleted secondary in the second half. The Lions QB found seven different receivers, including five who caught at least one pass for more than 20 yards. Mike Furry led all receivers with 91 yards on five receptions.

Key stat
While Kitna found receivers on 84 percent of his passses (20-of-24 for 247 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions), the Lions, out-rushed the Bears, 95 yards to 69 yards, led by Tatum Bell with 46 yards on 11 carries.

Noteworthy
Detroit's 34-point outburst in the fourth quarter is an NFL record for points scored in a fourth quarter. The two teams combined to score 48 points in the final stanza, which represents a new NFL mark for points scored in a fourth quarter. ... The Bears were penalized 14 times for 102 yards.

