Quick take: Lions rally past struggling Bears

It was over when...
Casey Fitzsimmons took an onside kick down the sideline and into the end zone, sealing the win for the Lions with 45 seconds to play.
Game balls
Jon Kitna finally took advantage of Chicago's depleted secondary in the second half. The Lions QB found seven different receivers, including five who caught at least one pass for more than 20 yards. Mike Furry led all receivers with 91 yards on five receptions.
Noteworthy
Detroit's 34-point outburst in the fourth quarter is an NFL record for points scored in a fourth quarter. The two teams combined to score 48 points in the final stanza, which represents a new NFL mark for points scored in a fourth quarter. ... The Bears were penalized 14 times for 102 yards.