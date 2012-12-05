Quick Take: Lions could give uneven Pack fits

Why this game is intriguing: The Detroit Lions have underperformed their way out of playoff contention, making for a rare relative dud on Sunday night. Whether or not the Lions can play spoiler against the rival Green Bay Packers and knock them off the top perch in the NFC North doesn't seem quite so sexy. Still, the Packers are worth watching. They rebounded from a humbling performance against the Giants with an uneven win over the Vikings that saw Aaron Rodgers get hit too much. If that's a problem against Ndamukong Suh and the aggressive Lions front, life could get real interesting for the Pack. And not in a good way. That, alone, will keep us watching.
Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:09 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.