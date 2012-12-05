Quick Take: Lions could give uneven Pack fits

Published: Dec 05, 2012 at 06:09 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 14 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: The Detroit Lions have underperformed their way out of playoff contention, making for a rare relative dud on Sunday night. Whether or not the Lions can play spoiler against the rival Green Bay Packers and knock them off the top perch in the NFC North doesn't seem quite so sexy. Still, the Packers are worth watching. They rebounded from a humbling performance against the Giants with an uneven win over the Vikings that saw Aaron Rodgers get hit too much. If that's a problem against Ndamukong Suh and the aggressive Lions front, life could get real interesting for the Pack. And not in a good way. That, alone, will keep us watching.

On Twitter:#DETvsGB

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Cowboys player, NFL head coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77

Dan Reeves, who was a head coach of the Broncos, Giants and Falcons after playing with the Cowboys, has died at the age of 77. Reeves participated in nine Super Bowls as a coach and player. 
news

Lions HC Campbell: Return of RB D'Andre Swift 'a sight for sore eyes'

Lions RB D'Andre Swift makes his return vs. the Seahawks after a four-game absence, and coach Dan Campbell believes it could make for a strong finish to Detroit's season. 
news

Belichick evaluates Jaguars rookie QB Trevor Lawrence: 'He'll be a solid NFL player, maybe great'

Ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars, Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives his assessment on the rookie season of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. 
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW