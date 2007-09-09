Quick take: Lions at Raiders

Inside the game:

Lions:QB Jon Kitna passed for career-best 4,208 yards last year, becoming second Lion to pass for 4,000+ yards. Set franchise single-season records in completions (372) and attempts (596)…RB Tatum Bell makes Lions debut after rushing for 1,025 yards with Broncos in 2006. Bell has nine career 100-yard games and his teams are 6-3 (.667) in those nine. RB T.J. Duckett had career-best four rush TDs vs. Oak. (12/12/04 with Atl.)...Pro Bowl WR Roy Williams led NFC with career-high 1,310 yards. Had six 100-yard games, including five with 125+ yards. WR Mike Furrey topped conference with career-best 98 receptions. Rookie WR Calvin Johnson, No. 2 overall pick in NFL Draft, makes NFL debut. Won Biletnikoff Award as NCAA's top WR and was named ACC Player of Year at Georgia Tech...LB Ernie Sims led team with 144 tackles as rookie last year. DT Cory Redding had 8.0 sacks in final 11 games of 2006 season. DT Shaun Rogers had 1.0 sack in only career meeting vs. Oakland (11/2/03)...K Jason Hanson has converted 14 consecutive FGs.

Raiders: Head coach Lane Kiffin makes Raiders debut as youngest head coach (32) in franchise history and youngest NFL head coach since 1970...QB Daunte Culpepper needs 3,000 passing yards and 400 rushing yards to become first QB in NFL history with five seasons with 3,000 passing yards and 400 rushing yards...QB JOSH McCown was acquired via trade from Det. in April '07...RB LaMont Jordan has 2,736 rushing yards on 648 att. and 21 TDs in 85 career games…WR Jerry Porter enters eighth season as Raider and has 240 rec. for 3,234 yards (13.5 avg.) with 24 TDs...Second-round pick TE Zach Millerr set Ariz. St. records for rec. (144) and TDs (14) for TEs...In '06, defense was ranked No. 1 vs. pass and No. 3 overall...LB Kirk Morrison led team with 122 tackles in '06...CB Nnamdi Asomugha tied for third in NFL with career-high eight INTs and led team with career-high 19 passes defensed. DE Derrick Burgess aims to record double-digit sacks for third consecutive season. Burgess has 27.0 sacks over last two seasons.