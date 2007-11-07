Quick Take: Lions (6-2) at Cardinals (3-5)

Streaks
The Lions had won the previous three meetings before last year's loss and lead the all-time series, 31-22-5.
Last week
Jon Kitna threw two touchdown passes and nose tackle Shaun Rogers returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown as the host Lions defeated the Broncos, 44-7. The Cardinals failed to click on offense in Tampa Bay, falling 17-10. Quarterback Kurt Warner was driving the Cardinals for a game-tying score until Jermaine Phillips made an interception to stop the threat.
At stake
Detroit is quietly keeping pace in the NFC North, one game behind the first-place Packers. The Lions is making believers out of their skeptics and another win moves them closer to Jon Kitna's prediction of 10 wins. But keep in mind, the Lions have a tough schedule coming up, including games against the Giants, Packers, Vikings and Cowboys. The Cardinals have been disappointing so far this season, but are only one game behind first-place Seattle.
Key matchup
Lions defensive line vs. Cardinals running back Edgerrin James. The Lions did a good job of shutting down Broncos running backs Travis Henry and Selvin Young, although having to play catchup with your backup quarterback, like Denver did, is going to have some impact on your running game. James, who managed only 15 yards on nine attempts on Sunday against the Buccaneers, must have a big game against the Lions if they are going to have any chance of winning. Opposing teams are able to take advantage of Warner's immobility when the team becomes one-dimensional, so establishing the run early is key. Conversely, the Cardinals also must stop Lions running back Kevin Jones to keep from having to play catchup themselves in this game.