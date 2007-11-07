Quick Take: Lions (6-2) at Cardinals (3-5)

Key matchup

Lions defensive line vs. Cardinals running back Edgerrin James. The Lions did a good job of shutting down Broncos running backs Travis Henry and Selvin Young, although having to play catchup with your backup quarterback, like Denver did, is going to have some impact on your running game. James, who managed only 15 yards on nine attempts on Sunday against the Buccaneers, must have a big game against the Lions if they are going to have any chance of winning. Opposing teams are able to take advantage of Warner's immobility when the team becomes one-dimensional, so establishing the run early is key. Conversely, the Cardinals also must stop Lions running back Kevin Jones to keep from having to play catchup themselves in this game.