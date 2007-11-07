Quick Take: Lions (6-2) at Cardinals (3-5)

Published: Nov 06, 2007 at 07:18 PM

Last meeting
The host Cardinals scored on three consecutive drives, including quarterback Matt Leinart's 9-yard touchdown run, to defeat the Lions 17-10 last November. Leinart also threw a touchdown pass and finished with 233 passing yards.

Streaks
The Lions had won the previous three meetings before last year's loss and lead the all-time series, 31-22-5.

Last week
Jon Kitna threw two touchdown passes and nose tackle Shaun Rogers returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown as the host Lions defeated the Broncos, 44-7. The Cardinals failed to click on offense in Tampa Bay, falling 17-10. Quarterback Kurt Warner was driving the Cardinals for a game-tying score until Jermaine Phillips made an interception to stop the threat.

At stake
Detroit is quietly keeping pace in the NFC North, one game behind the first-place Packers. The Lions is making believers out of their skeptics and another win moves them closer to Jon Kitna's prediction of 10 wins. But keep in mind, the Lions have a tough schedule coming up, including games against the Giants, Packers, Vikings and Cowboys. The Cardinals have been disappointing so far this season, but are only one game behind first-place Seattle.

Key matchup
Lions defensive line vs. Cardinals running back Edgerrin James. The Lions did a good job of shutting down Broncos running backs Travis Henry and Selvin Young, although having to play catchup with your backup quarterback, like Denver did, is going to have some impact on your running game. James, who managed only 15 yards on nine attempts on Sunday against the Buccaneers, must have a big game against the Lions if they are going to have any chance of winning. Opposing teams are able to take advantage of Warner's immobility when the team becomes one-dimensional, so establishing the run early is key. Conversely, the Cardinals also must stop Lions running back Kevin Jones to keep from having to play catchup themselves in this game.

Did you know?
The Lions are going for their first 7-2 start since 1993. ... Cardinals returner Steve Breaston leads NFC rookies with a 10.5 average on punt returns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Flores: Barring injury, Tua Tagovailoa is Dolphins' starting QB for rest of 2021

Dolphins coach Brian Flores continues to field questions about Miami potentially pursuing a trade for quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿. Friday, he stuck to his standard line that ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is the Dolphins' starter.
news

Eagles placing RB Miles Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve

Philadelphia running back ﻿Miles Sanders﻿ will be out at least three games. Sanders was placed on injured reserve Friday due to an ankle injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 29

Already without their QB, the Jets might also be without a top target this weekend. WR Corey Davis (hip) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Bengals.
news

NFL Week 8 bold predictions: Jameis Winston bests Tom Brady; Justin Jefferson cooks Cowboys

Can Jameis Winston exact revenge on the Tom Brady-led Bucs? Who'll win the Justin Jefferson-Trevon Diggs matchup? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW