Quick Take: Lions (0-5) at Texans (1-4)

Last meeting
In 2004, Joey Harrington tossed three touchdown passes, two to Roy Williams, in the Lions' 28-16 victory over ther Texans in Detroit.
Streaks
The game above is the only one played between these two franchises.
Last week
The Lions couldn't hold onto a late lead as they fell at Minnesota, 12-10. ... Matt Schaub scored a touchdown on a quarterbcak draw with :03 left to beat the Dolphins, 29-28.
Keep your eye on ...
Schaub-to-Johnson connection: Schaub and wideout Andre Johnson seemed to have to gotten back on the same page in recent weeks. Johnson has 19 receptions, 309 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games. The pair could be in for another big week against a Lions pass defense that ranks 30th and is giving up 250.6 yards per game.
Super Mario:Texans defensive end Mario Williams is coming off his third two-sack game of the season and his second in back-to-back weeks. Williams has helped improve Houston's defensive line, but he's not getting much help from his linemates in providing pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Williams has all but one of the Texans' seven sacks. The Lions have allowed 22 sacks in five games this season.
Lions' No. 2 wideout: With Roy Williams being shipped to Dallas, Calvin Johnson should command even more attention than he already was. And now he no longer has Jon Kitna to throw him the ball; Kitna was placed on IR on Tuesday. If Johnson is to have any success, receivers Shaun McDonald and Mike Furrey will need to step forward and give QB Dan Orlovsky a viable second option.
Did you know?
Mario Williams is tied for the most sacks in the NFL since 2007. ... Houston's eight interceptions are tied for most in the NFL and its 10 fumbles are tied for third most in the AFC. ... Detroit has been outscored 40-0 in first quarter this season. ... The Lions have lost six straight games, seven straight on the road, and 12 of their last 13 overall.