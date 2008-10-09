Quick Take: Lions (0-4) at Vikings (2-3)

Last meeting
Adrian Peterson scored two touchdowns as the host Vikings rolled past the Lions, 42-10, in Week 13 of the 2007 season.
Streaks
The Vikings have won 11 of their past 12 meetings with the Lions, and lead the all-time series 61-30-2. Check out the historical matchup of the last five games.
Last week
Kyle Orton tossed a pair of touchdown passes as the Bears rolled past the host Lions, 34-7. ... Ryan Longwell kicked a 30-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining to lift the Vikings over the host Saints, 30-27.
Keep your eye on ...
Lions' QB situationDrew Stanton, the Lions' 2007 second-round pick, could be getting closer to seeing action with Jon Kitna and Dan Orlovsky suffering injuries against the Bears. Stanton missed all of last season after knee surgery and just returned to practice last week after missing a month because of a thumb injury.
Lions receivers: No matter who plays quarterback for the Lions, he will have plenty of weapons. Roy Williams had 12 receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown in two games against the Vikings last year. Calvin Johnson has 19 receptions for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns this season.
Aerial assault: Quarterback Gus Frerotte has been solid in three starts for the Vikings since taking over for Tarvaris Jackson. He could be looking at a big game against a Lions defense that is ranked 29th against the pass and one that gave up 334 yards and two touchdowns to Orton last week.
Did you know?
The Lions last won in Minnesota in 1997. ... The Lions are 0-4 for the second time in three years. ... Vikings running back Adrian Peterson is averaging an NFL-best 94.4 rushing yards per game since entering the NFL in 2007.