Quick Take: Lions (0-2) at 49ers (1-1)

Keep your eye on ...

J.T. O'Sullivan, for starters: The Niners' starting QB won the job in training camp and preseason after spending last season as Jon Kitna's backup in Detroit. O'Sullivan is positioned to have a big game against his old teammates, who gave up 328 passing yards and three touchdowns to Aaron Rodgers last Sunday. Oh, and did we mention that O'Sullivan is now being coached by former Lions OC Mike Martz?