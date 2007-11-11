Quick take: Lindell's FG lifts Bills over Dolphins

Published: Nov 11, 2007 at 07:43 AM

It was over when ...
Bills kicker Rian Lindell kicked a 34-yard, go-ahead field goal with 46 seconds remaining in the game. The Dolphins attempted a rally but came up short.

Game balls
Before leaving with an injury, rookie Marshawn Lynch rushed for a touchdown and a two-point conversion for the Bills. Dolphins running back Jesse Chatman recorded a career-high 124 yards rushing on 27 carries in the Dolphins' losing effort.

Key stat
The Bills won despite gaining just 214 total yards, converting only 2 of 10 third-down tries and holding the ball for just 23:01.

Noteworthy
The Bills' four-game win streak is their longest since 2004. ... Bills QB J.P. Losman went 12-of-23 for 157 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. ... In the third quarter, Bills DE Chris Kelsay sacked Miami QB Cleo Lemon in the end zone for a safety. ... Dolphins roookie WR Ted Ginn Jr. had an 86-yard kickoff return called back in the third quarter due to a holding penalty. ... Dolphins DE Jason Taylor left the game in the second half with an ankle injury. ... Lynch left the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury.

