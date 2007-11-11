Quick take: Lindell's FG lifts Bills over Dolphins

Noteworthy

The Bills' four-game win streak is their longest since 2004. ... Bills QB J.P. Losman went 12-of-23 for 157 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. ... In the third quarter, Bills DE Chris Kelsay sacked Miami QB Cleo Lemon in the end zone for a safety. ... Dolphins roookie WR Ted Ginn Jr. had an 86-yard kickoff return called back in the third quarter due to a holding penalty. ... Dolphins DE Jason Taylor left the game in the second half with an ankle injury. ... Lynch left the game in the fourth quarter with a left leg injury.