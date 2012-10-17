Quick Take: Jets, Patriots re-ignite rivalry

What to watch: A few weeks ago, as the Jets were losing their two best players (Revis and Santonio Holmes), it seemed like this would be a romp. It seemed like the cruise-control Patriots would dominate their way up to the game, then slide on by with minimal resistance. Nope. In a stunning dose of reality, both teams are 3-3. And with the Jets waxing the Colts last week and the Patriots exiting Seattle humbled, the fact is, this will be a battle. The Jets have kept Tim Tebow under wraps most of the season, except on special teams. Is this the game they bust out their bag of tricks? The Patriots get to face the Jets without Revis, but how will they exploit Gang Green cornerbacks not named Cromartie? Can Ryan's schematic mastery bail out an undermanned team? Will the Patriots' offense finish this one out? Intrigue abounds.