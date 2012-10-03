Quick Take: Jets get huge challenge in Texans

What to watch: If you're at the game, watch the Jets' sideline. Emotions will be high. If you like football, however, watch the Texans on the field. No drama, no circus atmosphere, just the NFL's most efficient and well-rounded team. What will the Jets' defense be able to take away? Arian Foster in the run game? Receiver Andre Johnson and quarterback Matt Schaub will capitalize. OK, you want to stop the pass? Good luck tackling Foster with seven men in the box. If you haven't checked out the Texans, you'll see why they are so good.