Quick Take: Jets get huge challenge in Texans

Published: Oct 03, 2012 at 09:18 AM

NFL.com and NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport has his thoughts on the game:

Week 5 primer:
» Ranking games in order of intrigue

Why this game is intriguing: Because we, as a society, love to rubberneck. That's why we'll be checking this out on Monday Night. The Jets are a train wreck, having lost star cornerback Darrelle Revis, star receiver Santonio Holmes and likely their minds. How will they respond to facing the NFL's best team? It won't be pretty, though this is another chance to learn about Rex Ryan the coach.

What to watch: If you're at the game, watch the Jets' sideline. Emotions will be high. If you like football, however, watch the Texans on the field. No drama, no circus atmosphere, just the NFL's most efficient and well-rounded team. What will the Jets' defense be able to take away? Arian Foster in the run game? Receiver Andre Johnson and quarterback Matt Schaub will capitalize. OK, you want to stop the pass? Good luck tackling Foster with seven men in the box. If you haven't checked out the Texans, you'll see why they are so good.

On Twitter:#HOUvsNYJ

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Baker Mayfield speaks on looming divorce from Browns: 'I feel disrespected'

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland came to a sudden and ugly end this offseason. Unsurprisingly, he isn't happy about how it all happened.

news

Two funeral services for Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins scheduled for next weekend

Funeral services for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who was killed when he was hit by a dump truck on Saturday, will take place next weekend.

news

AFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft

As we close in on the 2022 NFL Draft, where do teams across the AFC stand? Nick Shook discusses the biggest offseason signings and losses -- as well as one burning question -- for each team in the conference.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW