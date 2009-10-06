Quick Take: Jets-Dolphins

Published: Oct 06, 2009 at 02:07 PM

In Brief

  Thomas Jones has rushed for three touchdowns so far this season.

(Winslow Townson / Associated Press)

Last meeting:
The Dolphins secured the AFC East division title with a 24-17 victory over the Jets in Week 17 last season.

Streaks:
New York has won eight of the last 10 meetings and leads the overall series, 46-40-1, including the playoffs.

Last week:
Mark Sanchez turned the ball over four times as the Jets suffered their first loss of the season, 24-10, in New Orleans. ... Miami unleashed all of its frustrations from an 0-3 start on Buffalo, winning handily, 38-10.

Keep your eye on ...

How Sanchez responds to his first road bump: Through three games, the Jets' rookie quarterback was riding high and garnering accolades from across the league. Against the Saints, however, Sanchez looked like a rookie for the first time. Miami will be looking to rattle Sanchez early again and his resolve will be tested.

Thomas Jones' production: After having a career-year at the age of 30 last season, Jones entered this season with high expecations. Through four games, however, Jones has only a 3.8 yard per carry average and 1 receiving yard. It will be tough for him to improve on those numbers against the Dolphins' second-ranked rushing defense.

Jason Taylor's pass-rushing ability: Miami's veteran linebacker has picked up his play after a disappointing one-year stint with Washington last season. He is coming off a two-sack peformance against the Bills and has played well in a situational pass-rushing role for the Dolphins.

Did you know?

Jones averages 102.6 rushing yards when he has 20-plus attempts. ... New York's defense ranks third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 14.3 points per game. ... Dolphins RB Ronnie Brown is averaging 108.7 yards per game on the ground. ... Miami LB Joey Porter is the only player with five-plus sacks in each season since 2000 (83 total).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Buccaneers' season-opening win over Cowboys

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went back and forth with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys to open the NFL season in enthralling fashion on Thursday, but it was the reigning Super Bowl championship who started the season with a victory.
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Steve Jordan's Multi-Generational NFL Family

Vikings Ring of Honor member Steve Jordan joins Michael Robinson and Mike Garafolo on NFL Total Access: The Locker Room to compare and contrast his days playing in the NFL now when his son, Cameron Jordan, is playing for the New Orleans Saints.
news

2021 NFL season to begin with biggest kickoff Sunday ever

For the first time in NFL opening weekend history, four afternoon games will be broadcast in all markets on Sunday, Sept. 12, setting the tone league-wide as teams usher in the NFL's biggest season yet.
news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The official inactives for the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "NFL Kickoff Game 2021"
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW