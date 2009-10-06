Quick Take: Jets-Dolphins

How Sanchez responds to his first road bump: Through three games, the Jets' rookie quarterback was riding high and garnering accolades from across the league. Against the Saints, however, Sanchez looked like a rookie for the first time. Miami will be looking to rattle Sanchez early again and his resolve will be tested.

Thomas Jones' production: After having a career-year at the age of 30 last season, Jones entered this season with high expecations. Through four games, however, Jones has only a 3.8 yard per carry average and 1 receiving yard. It will be tough for him to improve on those numbers against the Dolphins' second-ranked rushing defense.