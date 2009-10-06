Quick Take: Jets-Dolphins

In Brief
Thomas Jones has rushed for three touchdowns so far this season.
(Winslow Townson / Associated Press)
Last meeting:
The Dolphins secured the AFC East division title with a 24-17 victory over the Jets in Week 17 last season.
Streaks:
New York has won eight of the last 10 meetings and leads the overall series, 46-40-1, including the playoffs.
Last week:
Mark Sanchez turned the ball over four times as the Jets suffered their first loss of the season, 24-10, in New Orleans. ... Miami unleashed all of its frustrations from an 0-3 start on Buffalo, winning handily, 38-10.
Keep your eye on ...
How Sanchez responds to his first road bump: Through three games, the Jets' rookie quarterback was riding high and garnering accolades from across the league. Against the Saints, however, Sanchez looked like a rookie for the first time. Miami will be looking to rattle Sanchez early again and his resolve will be tested.
Thomas Jones' production: After having a career-year at the age of 30 last season, Jones entered this season with high expecations. Through four games, however, Jones has only a 3.8 yard per carry average and 1 receiving yard. It will be tough for him to improve on those numbers against the Dolphins' second-ranked rushing defense.
Did you know?
Jones averages 102.6 rushing yards when he has 20-plus attempts. ... New York's defense ranks third in the NFL in scoring defense, allowing 14.3 points per game. ... Dolphins RB Ronnie Brown is averaging 108.7 yards per game on the ground. ... Miami LB Joey Porter is the only player with five-plus sacks in each season since 2000 (83 total).