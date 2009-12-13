Quick Take: jets-bucs

It was over when ...
In his first start since 2007,
Jets QB
Kellen Clemens finished with 111 yards on 12-of-23 passing.
(Steve Nesius / Associated Press)
Game ball
With Kellen Clemens making his first start since Week 17 of 2007, the Jets got a much-needed boost from Jones. New York's workhorse carried the ball 24 times for 99 yards and scored both of New York's touchdowns.
Key Stat
The first of Tampa Bay's six first downs came on an unnecessary roughness penalty with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Noteworthy
The Jets lead the all-time series 9-1. ... The Buccaneers have lost 16 of their last 17 games. ... Jets CB Darrelle Revis recorded his third straight game with an interception. He now has four interceptions in his last three games. ... With three sacks against Tampa Bay, the Jets now have 22 in their last seven games.